On 17 September 2021, within 24 hours of receiving my second Pfizer vaccination, my health fell off a cliff.

Severe chronic fatigue, breathlessness, heart palpitations, lower-limb swelling, persistent skin-crawling and itching, and the onset of a left-sided tremor.

The public health system initially attributed much of my illness to chronic cardiomyopathy. For years, there appeared to be a reluctance to look beyond that diagnosis, despite the fact that many of my symptoms could not adequately be explained by a cardiac condition.

Following a privately arranged cardiac MRI under sedation and subsequent coronary investigations, my heart condition has now been reassessed as mild cardiomyopathy at worst, with preserved cardiac function.

So where does that leave me?

Five years and two months later, I still struggle to breathe, suffer debilitating chronic fatigue and experience neurological symptoms that have progressively robbed me of my independence and ability to work.

I have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. My initial treatment with Sinemet resulted in severe physical and psychological deterioration, culminating in a suicide attempt of which I have absolutely no memory. I had not been adequately warned about the potential psychiatric side effects. They came completely out of the blue.

What I find almost incomprehensible is that, despite this history, I am still being encouraged to continue taking Madopar and Kemadrin.

Within 15–30 minutes of taking even half the prescribed dose, my tremors and rigidity intensify, accompanied by nausea, cognitive impairment and psychological distress. I frequently require lorazepam simply to settle the reaction.

The difference this time is that I recognise the psychological warning signs and have learned to compartmentalise them. That does not mean the suicidal thoughts have disappeared, nor does it make the physical suffering any more acceptable.

On 4 September 2026, an experienced neurology nurse filmed approximately ten minutes of my violent reaction to a supervised levodopa challenge. She repeatedly apologised for putting me through such agony. Despite contacting my neurologist twice, I have received no explanation of what occurred.

How can a public health system witness and document that level of suffering, know my previous history with Sinemet, and still expect me to continue enduring these reactions without a meaningful reassessment?

To me, being expected to endure this day after day without adequate intervention feels like a form of torture at the hands of the public health system.

My requests for investigation into possible autoimmune encephalitis have been declined. An immunologist has also declined to see me.

My GP has now referred me to a respiratory specialist. I welcome that referral, and I appreciate his continued efforts. It is a move forward, but it does not necessarily address the root cause of the multisystem illness that began so abruptly in September 2021.

Why are my symptoms continually being investigated in isolation when they began together?

Why, after the initial cardiac explanation has proved insufficient, is there still such reluctance to revisit the bigger picture?

Every day is turning into a nightmare, and I see no one being held to account.

And I am not the only one suffering through this. During my involvement with the Safe and Effective Medical Roadshow, I met people reporting devastating injuries following vaccination and grieving families whose loved ones died following vaccination, many of whom were still searching for answers.

These are real people, real families and real suffering. I have looked them in the eyes and listened to their stories.

I remain deeply angry that an mRNA vaccination programme was rolled out on such an enormous scale without established long-term safety data. Where is the accountability? Where is the commitment to thoroughly investigating suspected vaccine injuries? How many people are still suffering without adequate answers or treatment?

I am living through the consequences of an illness that has cost me my health, my career and much of my quality of life. Every day is a physical and psychological battle.

I am not asking for another label. I am asking for a comprehensive investigation into what happened to me, why it happened, and whether anything can be done to treat the underlying cause rather than simply medicating the symptoms.

Surely, after more than five years, that is not an unreasonable expectation.

Post-Sinemet suicide attempt.