The air hung heavy in the rural New South Wales sanctuary, a dry, sweltering heat pressing down like an unspoken challenge. The faint rustle of dry leaves whispered secrets in the windless silence. In the centre of the open, sand-dusted arena stood a man—a European whose weathered face carried both the scars of time and a thousand untold stories. His wiry frame betrayed neither fear nor hesitation as he stared down the writhing, copper-hued King Brown snake, its two-meter length coiled and ready to strike.

“Alright, you big bastard,” the man muttered, his accent a mix of old Europe and outback grit. “Let’s fucking see what you’ve got for me today.”

The King Brown, or Mulga snake

, as the locals called it, was no ordinary adversary. Renowned as one of Australia’s most formidable venomous snakes, its bite delivered a potent cocktail capable of subduing prey with horrifying efficiency. Though not the most toxic venom by drop, its sheer volume made it deadly.

The snake reared, its broad, flat head swaying in a calculated rhythm. Black eyes glistened like obsidian, unblinking and cold. It struck fast, so fast the eye could barely track the motion, but the man moved faster, sidestepping with a precision that spoke of years of experience.

The battle began in earnest. With a forked stick in hand, he danced around the snake, reading its every feint and strike like a gambler reading a marked deck. Sweat slicked his brow, but his grip remained steady. The King Brown coiled tighter, its massive body shifting in hypnotic ripples of brown and cream. It hissed, a deep, guttural sound that seemed to come from the earth itself.

“You think you’re the fucken’ king, eh?” he taunted, his voice low and even.

As the man shifted his stance, the muscles of his arms tensed, revealing the tattoos etched into his sun-bronzed skin. On each arm, a King Brown snake slithered in ink. The tails coiled around his wrists like shackles, winding up his forearms, their scaled bodies disappearing beneath his rolled sleeves. The snake heads rested at his shoulders, mouths open, poised eternally in a frozen strike.

The King Brown lunged again, this time grazing the forked stick. The man stepped back quickly, his boots crunching against the gritty ground. He tightened his grip, feinted left, then struck out in a blur of motion. The prongs of the stick pinned the snake’s head to the sand.

It bucked violently, the strength of its muscular body almost wrenching the stick from his hands. For a tense moment, they locked eyes, man and serpent, predator and predator.

“Easy now,” he whispered. His voice was a calming murmur, though his arms strained against the snake’s thrashing power.

With deliberate care, he reached for the jar resting on a nearby wooden table. Its lid had a thin membrane stretched taut, ready to collect venom. Keeping the snake’s head pinned, he adjusted his grip, fingers wrapping firmly behind the venomous glands. The King Brown’s jaws gaped open, revealing long, needle-sharp fangs that glistened with deadly promise.

“Let’s make this the mother lode,” he muttered, guiding the snake’s mouth to the jar.

A bead of yellowish venom dripped onto the membrane, then another, until a small pool collected at the bottom of the jar. The man’s arms, inked with the twins of his current opponent, flexed as he steadied the creature.

Finally, satisfied with the yield, he eased the snake’s head back and maneuvered it toward the holding crate. But in his moment of satisfaction, he grew careless. As he reached to place the snake inside, his grip faltered. The King Brown whipped its body in a blur, fangs sinking into the flesh of his forearm just below the tattooed tail.

A sharp, searing pain shot up his arm, but the man froze, his breath hitching in a mixture of surprise and something darker. He held the snake firm, even as the little venom it could produce pulsed into his veins.

“Ahh,” he hissed through gritted teeth, the corners of his mouth twitching upward in a grimace that bordered on a smile. His free hand hovered for a moment before finally prying the snake loose, its head still thrashing in defiance. He dropped it into the crate and latched the lid with shaking fingers, staring down at his arm as blood trickled from the puncture wounds.

For a moment, he simply stood there, cradling his arm, his eyes locked on the swelling bite. The venom worked quickly, a burning fire coursing through his veins. His expression twisted, not in fear, but in something like pleasure.

“That all you’ve got, eh?” he murmured, flexing his fingers as if testing his own mortality. “fucking nothing.”

The jar of venom sat on the table beside him, the sickly yellow liquid glinting in the sunlight. This venom would not heal; it would not save lives. It was destined for something far darker. Contracts with shadowed organisations paid him handsomely for the raw, unprocessed toxin. The irony wasn’t lost on him, extracting death to serve death.

The pain in his arm intensified, and he leaned against the table, his breath slow and deliberate. A morbid joy flickered in his eyes, as though he welcomed the sensation, let it remind him that he was alive, mortal, and teetering on the edge of control.

He laughed softly, a sound devoid of humour, as he looked down at the twin tattoos, now streaked with blood.

With that, he grabbed a worn bandage from his pocket and wrapped it tightly around the wound. There was no room for weakness, and there was still work to be done; pain was just another part of the game.