Barry Duffield

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aj hollis's avatar
aj hollis
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I can't get my head around how any Medical Doctors could have been fooled into taking any vaccine produced for what was blatantly a contrived medical emergency. It confirms perhaps that a great many doctors are Idiot Savants.

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