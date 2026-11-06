On 17 September 2021, exactly one day after receiving my second Pfizer mRNA COVID-19 vaccination, my health changed dramatically. Until that point, I had been physically active, working, training and living a productive life. Almost overnight, I developed debilitating fatigue, breathlessness, heart palpitations, fluid retention, persistent crawling and itching sensations across my skin, and a severe tremor in my left arm. These symptoms did not develop gradually over years. They appeared abruptly, and five years later, many remain part of my daily existence. Following months of deteriorating health, I eventually saw a public cardiologist and

was admitted to the cardiac ward at North Shore Hospital for a week. I was diagnosed with chronic cardiomyopathy, with my history of weight training and previous steroid use considered possible contributing factors. That diagnosis became the principal explanation for my deteriorating health, despite doing little to explain the neurological and sensory symptoms that had appeared at precisely the same time. Almost five years later, after consulting a private cardiologist and undergoing a cardiac MRI under sedation, I received a substantially different assessment. My cardiomyopathy was considered mild at worst, with changes potentially

consistent with those seen in people who have trained extensively with weights, irrespective of previous steroid use. The cardiac scarring was not considered characteristic of myocarditis. After years of being told I had a chronic heart condition, I was left questioning how much of my original illness had been attributed to a diagnosis that could not adequately explain the full picture.



Then there is Parkinson’s disease. My left-arm tremor began at the same time as the other symptoms and subsequently progressed into a neurological condition that has profoundly affected my life. A DaTscan has demonstrated abnormalities in my dopamine system, but that does not establish why the deterioration became apparent when it did or what initiated it. I have repeatedly raised the possibility of an autoimmune or inflammatory neurological disorder, including autoimmune encephalitis, as an alternative or contributing explanation. I am not

claiming that this is necessarily the answer, nor am I claiming that vaccination has been conclusively established as the cause. What I am questioning is why a potential explanation has not been investigated more thoroughly when the consequences of getting the diagnosis wrong could be enormous. My experiences with Parkinson’s medications have included severe adverse reactions, cognitive difficulties, nausea, worsening involuntary movements and a devastating psychiatric episode. Meanwhile, blood tests have documented persistent spike-reactive antibodies and mildly elevated IgG4, findings whose relevance to my illness remains uncertain.

I have reached the point where I no longer believe that repeating the same assumptions without properly examining the alternatives is an acceptable approach to my care. Today, my choices feel extraordinarily limited. The man I was before September 2021 seems almost unrecognisable to me now. I have lost my working life, much of my physical independence, my ability to pursue the things that gave me purpose, and a great deal of confidence in the future. I cannot presently see beyond what appears to be a very bleak road ahead. Perhaps the most painful part is knowing that my suffering reaches into the lives of the people I love. They did not choose this, and I do not want their lives consumed by the consequences of my illness. I am exhausted by years of unanswered questions, conflicting medical opinions and treatments that have sometimes made an already difficult existence even

harder. I am not asking the medical profession to agree with my suspicions simply because I hold them. I am asking for the same intellectual honesty, curiosity and determination that should be afforded to anyone whose health collapses so suddenly and profoundly. If the vaccination played no part, then demonstrate that conclusion through a thorough examination of the evidence. If another condition is responsible, investigate it. But do not dismiss the timing, the symptoms or the human being living with their consequences. I need an independent assessment, a willingness to investigate what remains unexplained, and a genuine opportunity to reclaim some quality of life. After everything that has happened, surely that is not too much to ask.