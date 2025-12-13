In 1997, I went to South Seas Film and Television School. I got an NZQA in drama directing, multi-camera directing, and screenwriting. I have been on a journey of learning for the last three decades. My testing ground has been entering major and mid-level US screenwriting competitions. I now have 15 placements in said contests, and I currently have nine novels on Amazon. I am still without a literary manager or agent. I'm not sure who I have to kill to get one. I am posing this as a whimsical question:

who do I have to kill to get representation?

2013 — Final Draft Big Break — Quarterfinalist — Deadman’s Land

2014 — Scriptapalooza Screenwriting — Quarterfinalist — Deadman’s Land

2019 — ScreenCraft Horror — Quarterfinalist — Hellion Rising

2020 — ScreenCraft Horror — Quarterfinalist — Deadman’s Land

2020 — ScreenCraft Horror — Semifinalist — Deadman’s Land

Spring 2021 — ScreenCraft Virtual Pitch — Semifinalist — Deadman’s Land

2021 — ScreenCraft Summit Virtual Pitch — Semifinalist — Tandoori Apocalypse

2022 — Stage 32 7th Annual Comedy Feature — Quarterfinalist — Tandoori Apocalypse

2022 — Los Angeles International Screenplay Awards — Semifinalist — Tandoori Apocalypse

2023 — Filmmatic Horror Screenplay Awards (Season 7) — Semifinalist — Deadman’s Land

2023 — Filmmatic Pitch Now (Season 4) — Semifinalist — Deadman’s Land

2023 — North Street Book Awards — Semifinalist — Deadman’s Land (graphic novel)

2024 — Los Angeles International Screenplay Awards — Placement — Deadman’s Land

2025 — Emerging Screenwriters Genre Competition — Semifinalist — The Great Beer Boycott