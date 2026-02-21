I didn’t expect special treatment from the New Zealand health system.

But I did expect one simple thing: that when a previously healthy man develops a tremor overnight — and later suffers a catastrophic reaction to prescribed medication — someone, somewhere, might pause long enough to ask whether the full clinical picture had been fully explored.

From my perspective, that pause never truly came.

On the 16th September 2021, I received my second Pfizer vaccination.

By the next morning, my body was telling a very different story.

My left hand began to tremor.

My heart started racing.

Breathlessness set in.

My feet and ankles swelled.

My skin crawled and itched intensely.

Sleep became fractured.

And a crushing fatigue began to settle in.

This was not gradual. It was immediate and unmistakable.

To be clear: vaccines have saved countless lives. That is well established. It is also well established in medical literature that adverse reactions to vaccines, while uncommon, have existed for as long as vaccines themselves.

The question is not whether adverse reactions can occur.

The question is what happens when a patient believes they may be experiencing one.

The Antibody Question I Cannot Get Addressed

During the early mRNA rollout, public messaging broadly reassured people that the spike protein produced after vaccination would be transient and that the immune response would settle over time.

Years later, I obtained private blood testing.

My anti-spike IgG level was reported at 3102.8 BAU/mL.

I fully acknowledge that antibody levels alone do not establish causation, and I am not claiming that they do. However, given my ongoing unexplained symptoms, I believed this data warranted clinical consideration as part of the overall picture.

To date, my treating neurologist has declined to review these privately obtained results in the context of my broader case.

That has been difficult to reconcile as a patient seeking answers.

When I entered the neurology system, the working pathway quickly narrowed toward Parkinson’s disease.

Exploring Parkinson’s was not, in itself, unreasonable. Medicine relies on differential diagnosis.

What concerned me was what appeared to receive limited weight in the process:

the abrupt post-vaccination onset

the multisystem symptoms

the tight temporal relationship

the possibility of secondary contributors

Instead, the pathway progressed to medication.

I was prescribed Sinemet.

At the consultation, I do not recall being warned about the potential for severe psychiatric side effects. I accept that such warnings may be routinely given, but I can only speak to my recollection as the patient present in the room.

What I do know is what happened next.

After approximately eight weeks on the medication:

My mental state deteriorated markedly.

I experienced profound distress and dissociation.

I subsequently attempted suicide.

I have no memory of the event itself.

The next thing I recall is waking in the Emergency Department at North Shore Hospital.

Prior to this period, I had no personal history of suicidal behaviour.

That sequence of events remains deeply concerning to me.

Recently, my GP raised the possibility of Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS), a recognised pathway for some Parkinson’s patients.

The response from neurology was brief and clinical:

“Barry would not qualify… before having maximised medications for Parkinson’s.”

In practical terms, this indicates that further optimisation of Parkinson’s medications would be expected before surgical options are considered.

Given my prior severe adverse experience, the prospect of re-exposure to the same class of medication is, understandably, confronting.

Where the Legal and Ethical Questions Arise

I am not making legal findings in this article.

However, when a patient experiences:

a documented severe adverse drug reaction,

a life-threatening psychiatric event, and

a proposed pathway that may involve re-exposure to similar medication,

it is reasonable to ask whether the principles of informed consent, risk disclosure, and individualised clinical judgment have been fully satisfied.

Under New Zealand’s Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights, patients are entitled to:

adequate information about material risks,

meaningful participation in decisions about their care, and

services delivered with reasonable care and skill.

These are foundational expectations of modern medicine.

Where uncertainty exists, careful and transparent review is essential — not only for individual patients, but for system confidence more broadly.

Let me be clear.

This is not about being anti-vaccine.

It is not about politics.

And it is not about demanding a predetermined conclusion.

It is about clinical curiosity — and patient safety.

When a previously high-functioning patient develops:

abrupt symptom onset

complex multisystem issues

and a severe medication reaction

…it seems reasonable to hope the system remains open, cautious, and willing to look at the full picture.

Today, my tremor remains and is spreading throughout my body.

My functional capacity is greatl

y reduced.

And the proposed pathway appears to circle back toward the very treatment that coincided with the most serious psychiatric event of my life.

I will continue to seek answers through appropriate medical and legal channels.

Because while patients do not expect perfection from the system, we do reasonably expect to be fully heard when the clinical story becomes complicated.

At present, I remain unconvinced that this has fully occurred in my case.

— Barry Duffield