Complete Cardiac Timeline: 2019–2026

Date Finding / eventSignificance22 Mar 2019Coronary artery calcium score reportedly zero.Useful pre-illness cardiac baseline. Barry Duffield Summary(1)Early/mid-2021Records describe Barry as fit and physically active, without significant chronic health limitation.Establishes the functional baseline immediately before the subsequent illness. Barry Duffield Summary(1)2021 – professional environment: Before Barry’s illness, the Medical Council publicly warned that doctors spreading COVID/vaccine misinformation could face professional consequences. Later in 2021, vaccination became mandatory for much of the health workforce. By 22 November, more than 1,400 DHB workers had been stood down, resigned or had their employment terminated after failing to meet the vaccination requirement. NZ HeraldBarry’s interpretation: this created an environment in which some healthcare professionals may have feared employment or professional consequences from challenging the prevailing vaccination position. This is contextual interpretation; it does not establish that Dr Washer personally held such fears, nor that discussing a suspected adverse reaction itself would have resulted in deregistration.16 Sep 2021Second Pfizer vaccination.Establishes the temporal reference point. Timing alone does not establish causation. Barry Duffield Summary(1)17 Sep 2021 onwardBarry reports an abrupt deterioration beginning the following day: severe fatigue, marked lower-limb fluid retention, palpitations, shortness of breath, exertional chest/oesophageal pressure, skin symptoms and severe left-arm tremor.Marks the beginning of the acute multisystem illness. Barry Duffield Summary(1)Initial GP period – Dr Graeme Washer. When Barry attempted to discuss whether vaccination could have contributed to his sudden illness, Barry recalls Dr Washer responding: “I am pro-vaccine and I will not get into a discussion about this.”This is Barry’s direct recollection and should be identified as such unless corroborated by the clinical notes. It is relevant because Barry says a potential vaccine association was not discussed with him as part of the causal investigation.25 Nov 2021GP documented fatigue, ankle oedema/puffy feet, increasing breathlessness, chest pain, night sweating and somnolence. Examination objectively identified bilateral 1–2/4 ankle oedema.Contemporaneous medical evidence of a significant cardiovascular-type presentation. Barry Duffield Summary(1)25 Nov 2021ECG prompted consideration of LV hypertrophy, cardiomyopathy or myocarditis and was sent to the Heart Group.Important because myocarditis was actually part of the early medical differential diagnosis, regardless of its possible cause. Barry Duffield Summary (1) Late 2021–early 2022: Two community troponin assays were reported elevated.Objective evidence compatible with myocardial injury, although elevated troponin does not establish myocarditis or its cause. Barry Duffield Summary(1)14 Feb 2022: Cardiologist Dr Nezar Amir recorded that Barry was very short of breath walking short distances. He was admitted for four days. Demonstrates persistence and severity of the cardiovascular presentation. Barry Duffield Summary(1)15 Feb 2022: Echocardiogram demonstrated moderate concentric LV hypertrophy, mildly reduced LVEF of 50–55%, and moderately dilated atria.Objective structural cardiac abnormality and mildly impaired LV function. Sarah Bellr-Barry Duffield-2026…Feb 2022ECG demonstrated LVH and a WPW phenotype. Recorded investigations included D-dimer 331, BNP 5 and troponin I 16.Further objective cardiac investigation. Barry Duffield Summary ( 1) 17 Feb 2022: Coronary angiography demonstrated pristine/no significant obstructive coronary disease.Makes significant obstructive coronary artery disease an unlikely explanation for the presentation. Sarah Bellr-Barry Duffield-2026…2022 The working explanation became hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, with athletic history and previous anabolic-steroid/testosterone exposure considered possible contributors.Cardiomyopathy became the dominant explanation for the cardiac abnormalities. Sarah Bellr-Barry Duffield-2026…Nov 2022Cardiac MRI intended to investigate the heart further, including myocarditis, was attempted but was technically unsuccessful/limited because of Barry’s severe tremor.Definitive myocardial tissue characterisation was therefore not successfully obtained. Barry_Duffield_Health_Timeline_…2023 – sedation issue A repeat cardiac MRI under sedation was pursued. The stated position was that sedation would prevent Barry from adequately responding to breathing instructions required during cardiac MRI, and the investigation did not proceed on that basis.This becomes important because a sedated diagnostic cardiac MRI was subsequently performed successfully. 2022–23 – diagnostic consequence: No satisfactory contrast-enhanced cardiac MRI was obtained relatively close to the original illness.Potential lost diagnostic opportunity: imaging closer to the acute/subacute presentation could potentially have provided considerably more information about myocardial inflammation and injury. This does not mean it necessarily would have diagnosed myocarditis.3 Jun 2026Dr Sarah Bell described Barry’s 2021–22 presentation as symptoms of left and right heart failure, including severe exertional dyspnoea, ankle oedema and palpitations. Sarah Bellr-Barry Duffield-2026…A later physician considered the original cardiac presentation sufficiently significant to warrant renewed investigation.Jun 2026Dr Bell referred Barry to Dr Ruvin Gabriel for a fresh assessment and repeat cardiac MRI to investigate scarring potentially related to post-vaccine myocarditis. Sarah Bellr-Barry Duffield-2026…The unresolved myocardial injury/scarring question was specifically reopened.21 Aug 2026Dr Gabriel successfully obtained a diagnostic cardiac MRI using sedation/adapted imaging techniques.This demonstrates that sedation did not prevent a successful diagnostic cardiac MRI in Barry’s case, contrary to the practical obstacle previously given for not proceeding.21 Aug 2026The MRI successfully included delayed gadolinium-enhancement imaging. HVM1258_21082026_Cardiac MRI Re…This allowed myocardial tissue/scarring to be characterised.21 Aug 2026: LV was normal in size with normal systolic function and LVEF 64%. Mild basal septal hypertrophy measured 1.5 cm. HVM1258_21082026_Cardiac MRI Re…Current cardiac function is normal, and the structural abnormality is relatively mild.21 Aug 2026MRI demonstrated confluent enhancement in the basal inferoseptum and anteroseptum, with minor enhancement extending into the basal RV insertion points. HVM1258_21082026_Cardiac MRI Re…Objective evidence of myocardial fibrosis/scarring.2026 conclusion: Dr Gabriel concluded that the findings “seem most consistent with a mild hypertrophic cardiomyopathy variant.” HVM1258_21082026_Cardiac MRI Re…The scar is not being denied. Rather, Dr Gabriel interprets its distribution as more consistent with mild HCM than the typical MRI pattern of myocarditis.

What the complete sequence now raises

The strongest factual argument is not that the records prove vaccine-induced myocarditis. They don’t.

The stronger question is why the 2021–22 acute cardiac syndrome remains incompletely explained.

You went from a fit pre-illness baseline to documented oedema, severe breathlessness and chest symptoms; reportedly elevated troponins; abnormal ECG; atrial dilation; significant LV hypertrophy; and temporarily reduced LV function. The original medical assessment itself included myocarditis among the possibilities. Barry Duffield Summary(1)

The later explanation became cardiomyopathy. Yet Dr Gabriel now characterises that cardiomyopathy as mild, with normal LV size and function and an EF of 64%. At the same time, the MRI has finally established that myocardial fibrosis/scarring exists. HVM1258_21082026_Cardiac MRI Re…

And there is a diagnostic delay that matters: the earlier cardiac MRI failed because of tremor; a subsequent sedated examination did not proceed because of the stated breathing-command problem; yet Dr Gabriel eventually demonstrated that a diagnostic study could be successfully obtained under sedation, and that examination revealed the fibrosis.

So the central question for ACC becomes: