Vax chapters from my autobiography
"Coming Soon" on Amazon
Nov 29
Barry Duffield
July 2025
Coming Soon
An Autobiography
Jul 29
Barry Duffield
June 2025
Grok’s analysis of my symptoms.
Below, I’ll identify key studies and sources that classify the side effects you mentioned—specifically myocarditis, pericarditis, small fiber neuropathy…
Jun 4
Barry Duffield
April 2025
Gaslighting and Platitudes
Grok Response
Apr 25
Barry Duffield
We will not be Silenced
Why is it so hard for people to accept that injuries and deaths from COVID-19 can coexist with injuries and deaths caused by the vaccines?
Apr 24
Barry Duffield
mRNA injuries and governmental Injustice
I have enjoyed both personal and professional successes over the years in my adopted country, New Zealand.
Apr 17
Barry Duffield
